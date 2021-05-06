School nurses fill a vital role within local school districts — oftentimes the school nurse is the only healthcare professional in the building. We asked local school nurses how they got to their position, what their days consist of and what they love about their jobs.
Carrie Hackett
Clark Wood Elementary, Northern Tioga School District
Carrie Hackett, nurse at Clark Wood Elementary within the Northern Tioga School District, graduated from Mansfield University in 2005 and after working at a couple of different places, including UPMC Wellsboro, she was hired at Clark Wood Elementary in 2008.
“It was sort of perfect because I love kids, it feels like family because this is my community and my high school,” she said, noting she attended NTSD kindergarten through twelfth grade and did some of her community nursing classes with her own school nurse.
Her days are filled with the routine height, weight, hearing and vision screenings in between giving medications, working closely with the students in the emotional support classroom and meetings for groups she serves on, like the positive behavior team.
A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes on to help the community. She works with the Elkland Moose, which helps to provide basic needs — like clothing — to students.
This year the district piloted a school-based health center. Each week, every school within the district has a provider from Laurel Health visit. If a student needs something prescribed, like an antibiotic, it can be done so there and the parent can pick it up at the school.
The pandemic has impacted her job, but mostly she misses the connection with the students. Normally, she’d have an “open door office” so students can come in when they need to and can tell her about their day or their night.
“We’ve tried to cut down on the traffic because of COVID so I don’t get to see kids and hear about their day as much and I feel like they’re pretty isolated as well,” Hackett said. “Health is huge, but their mental health is really huge as well.”
Her favorite part of the job is being with the kids.
“My favorite part is just loving the kids, basically. I used to think that, ‘Oh, this is the fourth time that so and so have been in this week,’ but then I realized that they’re in here for a reason. I just love being able to make a difference.
“It sounds silly but I have a microwave now so kids think it’s super cool that they can bring leftovers from home and I’ll warm it up for them. I feel like any little thing that makes them happier at school, you know, be happy to be healthy,” she said.
Sarah Tinney
Don Gill Elementary, Wellsboro Area School District
Sarah Tinney has been a nurse for nine years. She started out working UPMC Wellsboro and was in the Peace Corps for two years, where she did community public health work in Mongolia. When she came back, the job at Don Gill was open.
“I really wasn’t sure what I was going to do next. I’d always been interested in school nursing but this was just the perfect timing,” Tinney said. She’s been there since 2015.
“I wasn’t necessarily planning on being a school nurse, I was kind of interested in it, but I think after being in Mongolia and kind of experiencing just combining public health and education, school nursing just fit naturally after that,” she said.
Working at an elementary school, there’s a wide range of things that can happen.
“You never know what’s going to come walking through the door. We have such a broad range. You’re the health professional in the school, so emergencies, taking care of those chronic conditions, any health condition that a student comes to school with is part of your daily life and daily things to happen,” she said.
Though COVID has impacted her daily job, she’s seen how resilient the kids are and how they’re able to bounce back. Still, she’s seen the negative impacts of it.
“We see all the secondary effects, just the effects of kids who have been isolated and families that haven’t been able to do what they usually do. Even at the elementary level there is depression, sometimes from surprising places, even though there is a lot of resiliency and strength, there’s all these other ways lives are being affected,” she said.
Her favorite part of being a school nurse is helping children and their families. She loves helping with whatever health challenges they may face and building relationships with them.
“I enjoyed working at the hospital but it was kind of hard because you’d have a patient for two or three days and then they’re gone and your next patient is there, so you didnt’ really get to make those relationships,” she said.
Ashlee Fillhart
Port Allegany Elementary
Ashlee Fillhart graduated from nursing school in 2004 and began working at UPMC Cole as a staff nurse. She got her BSN in 2006 while working and was looking for her next career move.
“I wasn’t really 100% confident that staff nursing was what I wanted to do for my entire career because the schedule is hard, the work is hard and I was working 12-hour shifts and had begun my family,” she said. She got married in 2005, had her first child in 2010 and around that time, began exploring different options.
“That’s the great thing about nursing is that there’s always another door waiting to be opened,” Fillhart said. She started doing her school nurse certification online. She had her daughter and was home; during that time, a long-term sub school nurse position became available in Smethport. She worked there for a few years before moving to Port Allegany and working in the elementary school.
She’s worked in both a high school setting and an elementary school and says there are advantages and challenges to both, but she likes working in the elementary school.
“When I went to nursing school, I always loved pediatric nursing, but pediatric nursing is very challenging. You’re not only caring for the child who is of course sick or injured, but you’re also trying to make their parents as comfortable as possible,” she said. Transitioning to school nursing, she gets to develop relationships with the kids each day.
“I get to see them at their best and then take care of them when they are sick or injured, having an emotional crisis, or whatever it may be,” she said. “You get the whole circle. That’s definitely what I love about school nursing is being able to create the relationships with the students and not just have them come and go to the hospital.”
The pandemic creates its own unique challenges for school nurses. To prepare for this school year, Fillhart said she tried to lay low over the summer and did a lot of reading and tried not to get too worked up over it. She knew she just wanted to be able to be in the building with the students and keep things as normal as possible.
“It’s just kind of been like a spinning wheel. In addition to just doing the normal daily routine that we have always done, and seeing kids and making sure they’re getting the care they need to manage their illness, is the contract tracing, quarantining, working with the Department of Health and determining what cases need to be contract traced,” she said.
Jessica Rohrer
Coudersport Jr. Sr. High School
When she was in high school, Jessica Rohrer thought she might want to be a nurse, but she was also interested in being a teacher or a guidance counselor. Little did she know that a school nurse would be the perfect job for her and would be her career.
“It was funny because we’re required to do those senior projects in high school and I thought that I wanted to be a nurse, but I also was thinking about a teacher and a guidance counselor. Mrs. Fantaskey, the nurse before me, was very influential in my decision. After shadowing her, I realized that the school nurse was kind of all three of those combined,” she said.
She worked at the hospital for five years after college and worked at Port Allegany Elementary School before moving to the Coudersport School District when Mrs. Fantaskey retired. She’s been with CASD for seven school years.
Rohrer is passionate about health and wellness and works to plan extra things for the staff to help with those; she also serves on the wellness committee and safety committee.
“It’s been a rough school year and the administration was concerned about our staff, their morale and their own mental health, so they asked me to plan some things on behalf of the wellness committee,” she said.
Working in the Coudersport Area School District, Rohrer gets to know the students and their families well, which is beneficial to her job.
“You really get to know each kid and most of the families, so it’s easy to see red flags, like if something is off or if you know their parents got divorced and they might need something extra, it’s easier to know the kids and know their needs and have that relationship with the kids and their families,” she said.
School nurses wear many hats, she said, and try to be advocates for not only the students but the staff too.
“We’re just trying to make sure that the whole school and community is safe, healthy and happy,” she said.
Elena Daisley
Austin Area School District
Elena Daisley graduated from Mansfield University in 1998 and worked at the hospital, but knew she wanted to further her education. She went to Pitt-Bradford for nursing and began working at the Austin School District, which is where she’s been for the last 21 years.
“It’s really hard to believe it’s been that long,” she said.
Because Austin is such a small school district, she’s the only school nurse. But that’s an advantage, as she really gets to see the students grow up and knows them very well.
“I get them for 13 years, whereas teachers just get them for a year or two,” she said. “It’s really nice to have that whole array of ages, I get the old ones and the little ones.”
It’s made her feel like she’s part of the community, because now she has students that are children of students that she had years ago.
“For having them for that long, I get to know their family really well, sometimes there’s siblings and I just have a lot of communication with the family,” she said.
Plus, the kids feel extra close to her.
“You get an extra special closeness with them after that long. You see them go through lots of different things in their lives,” she said.
The biggest part of her job, she said, is giving the students a safe place and a listening ear. She also does the routine screenings, helps to create care plans, works in the emotional support classroom and is on the SAP team. She arranges dental clinics at the school, which she says has been a huge blessing for the rural community.
The pandemic has added a lot of extra stuff to her plate, including being more diligent with illnesses. In the past, if someone had a few symptoms of a cold, they could wait and see how they felt in a day or two. But now if someone presents symptoms, it could be COVID-19, and they have a lot of protocols.
As with everywhere, mask wearing is a must within the building. That’s been a little weird, too.
“My pre-school kids are new this year, and it usually takes a little time to get to know them anyway. I had a little boy come in and I asked him to take his mask down and I realized that was the first time I saw his face without a mask. That was a little shocking,” she said.
Jessica Cizek
Northern Potter School District
In her first full year as a school nurse, things have been a little abnormal for Jessica Cizek.
She worked as an ICU nurse in UPMC Cole for about 24 years. When a school nurse told her that she would be great as a school nurse, Cizek said she kind of shrugged it off. But after shadowing a school nurse, she fell in love with it. She took the online certification classes and subbed in Galeton for about five years before the position in Northern Potter opened up.
“Working as a school nurse wasn’t like a long dream of mine, but someone approached me and it actually is perfect for family life,” Cizek said.
As a school nurse, she loves interacting with the students and knowing she can be there and help them through problems in life.
“There are so many different things you see every day ... I could be taking care of a scraped knee at one minute and then get called over to the high school and I have some kind of mental health issue going on, or an elbow to the cheek and that’s been sliced open. Then, you know, another kid may have pooped their pants. It’s a wide variety of things I take care of,” she said.
But then there’s paperwork and reports to the state and other things she’s involved in.
With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot of changes, which took some of her autonomy away, she said.
“If a student comes in and they have a headache and a stomach ache, well those are two symptoms of COVID. So unfortunately, they need to go home. Whereas maybe before I could have given them a drink of water, had them lay down and do some of my assessment skills and go from there,” she said.
School nurses are essential in keeping everyone in the building safe, she said. It’s not just the students, but also the teachers.
“People do look at us like ‘you’re just doing their routine medications and band aids and ice packs,’ but they forget that if there is an emergency, whether it’s a broken bone, or God forbid say a heart attack with one of the teachers, we still have to maintain our skills and be ready for anything at the drop of a hat,” she said.
Her favorite part of her job is working with the students and helping them grow.
“I get to interact with our future generations. I know that what I do for them may not fix everything going on in their lives, but maybe just for a moment I can be their shining light. I can be there for them and show them the compassion, respect and understanding that some of them may not get elsewhere,” she said.
“Everyone needs a rock in the storm, right?”