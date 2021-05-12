In addition to celebrating teachers the week of May 3-7, Wellsboro High School also placed an emphasis on mental health for students.
According to Principal Jeremy Byrd, each day had a color theme coupled with a mental health issue:
- Monday — Green representing depression and anxiety awareness, theme: reducing the stigma, mental health is healthy, everyone has mental health.
- Tuesday — Yellow representing suicide awareness; theme: you don’t have to be happy 100% of the time
- Wednesday — Red representing addiction awareness; theme: self-medication is unhealthy
- Thursday — Purple representing domestic violence and eating disorder awareness; theme: it’s OK to ask for help, destigmatize therapy
- Friday — No color, but be comfortable, be you and be aware of what you need; theme: building and using a support system
Students received a daily email with information and links to articles on each theme. Posters in the building reinforced the day’s theme.
Students also received a check-in form to help provide the district with information on their experiences and thoughts on mental health. Representatives from Connect 4, the school’s student-to-student assistance group, met with Superintendent Brenda Freeman to discuss their perspectives on mental health.
On Thursday, the high school held a “Fun Flex Block.” During the block period, students could use time to practice stress-free, device free activities, such as taking a walk or doing yoga.
Activities will continue throughout the month, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month, said Byrd.