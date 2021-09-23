Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will host its annual shot clinic 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Whitneyville Fairgrounds under the pavilion.
Dr. Shaw, DVM, will be administering the shots. The cost of the rabies shot will be $10. Cat or dog distemper combination (yearly) shots will also be offered at a cost of $15.
According to Pennsylvania law, all dogs over four months old must be current on their rabies vaccine. Cats, especially indoor/outdoor cats or strictly outdoor cats, are also strongly advised to have this vaccine.
A one year rabies vaccine will be given unless you bring proof of your pet’s previous rabies shot. The distemper combination shot does not require any previous records as it is a yearly shot.
A microchip clinic will be held in conjunction with the shot clinic. Microchips are a permanent form of identification that can’t be lost or stolen, making pets 20 times more likely to be reunited with their families in the event the unthinkable happens. Statistics show that one in three pets will become lost in their lives, and without identification, 90% will not return home. This life-saving service is being offered for only $15 (owners can register themselves for free or Second Chance can do it for an additional $5).
All dogs attending must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Payment can be made with cash or check only. Bring water for your dog(s) as there will be a waiting period. For more information contact Second Chance at 570-376-3646 or email secondchanceAS@yahoo.com.