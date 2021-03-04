Anthony “AJ” Herring and Forrester Smoker, students in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned industry-recognized certifications the week of Feb. 22.
AJ (10th grade, Northern Potter) earned his PC Pro Certificate and Forrester (11th grade, Cameron County) earned his Network Pro Certificate. This is Forrester’s second certification.
The certificates each come with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information on the benefits of the industry certifications, go to http://www.testout.com/certification/benefits.