Coudersport

July 1 – Scrabble, last day for hoagie order

July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers Closed

July 6 – Skip–Bo

July 7 – Chair Exercise, Rack-O game

July 8 – Corn hole, Walking Club

July 13 – Ice cream Social at 11:30 a.m.

July 14 – 10 a.m. making hoagies, clean-up, pickup hoagie orders 1 p.m.

July 15 – Reminiscing about “1960”

July 18 – Senior center setup at Arboretum for Senior Expo 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

July 20 – Bingo

July 21 – Manipulation

July 22 – I&R “Independence Day” quiz, nutrition: “Improve Immunity with Food, Not Probiotic Supplements,” center nutrition: Fruit Quiz, Walking Club, word games

July 27 – Bean bag toss game

July 28 – Skip-Bo

July 29 – Blood pressure-med checks, exercise with weights and bands

Galeton

July 1 – Exercise: chair yoga

July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed

July 6 – Blood pressure checks with Pauline at 11 a.m.

July 7 – Center nutrition: Melons

July 8 – Exercise, games, chair yoga

July 13 – Games, puzzles, CLR

July 14 – Corn hole Competition

July 15 – Exercise, chair yoga

July 18 – Go to the Senior Expo at Coudersport 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 20 – Public bingo, bring a friend 10:30 a.m.

July 21 – I&R: “Good Healthy Lifestyle” topic

July 22 – Exercise, chair yoga

July 27 – Monthly meeting, games

July 28 – LCR

July 29 – Exercise, chair yoga

Oswayo Valley

Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed

July 5 – Macaroni Day: bring in your favorite macaroni

July 6 – Fried Chicken Day: bring your favorite recipe, Bingo

July 11 – Exercise, “I Love Horses” story or picture

July 12 – Craft Day, Pecan Pie Day, blood pressures with Juanita

July 13 – Bingo, National French Fry Day, I&R: Indian lore

July 18 – Exercise, “Pow-Wow Trip” stories, blood pressures

July 19 – Crafts: Making Funky Sunglasses, Ice Cream Day

July 20 – Bingo, Vegetable and Dip Day

July 25 – Exercise, “Thread A Needle” contest

July 26 – Mystery craft

July 27 – Bingo, center nutrition: Watermelon

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed

July 5 – Crafts with Charlotte, center nutrition: ‘Summer Salad’

July 6 – Bingo

July 11 – Exercise with Donna, I&R: “Cut Down on Saturated Fat”

July 12 – Crafts with Charlotte

July 13 – Bingo

July 18 – Exercise with Donna

July 19 – Crafts with Charlotte

July 20 – Bingo, dish to pass picnic

July 25 – Exercise with Donna

July 26 – Crafts with Charlotte

July 27 – Bingo, blood pressure checks

Menu

Menus are subject to change. The suggested donation is $3. Effective July 1, a price increase per meal will change from current $6.89 to $7.16. Any donation above the $3 suggestion will be appreciated to help offset the expense to the agency and keep the budget fluid to provide people in need to a low-cost hot meal.

July 1 — Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake

July 4 — All centers closed

July 5 — Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, cookie

July 6 — Teriyaki chicken, dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit

July 7 — Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad

July 8 — Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, seasonal fresh fruit

July 11 — Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken breast, salsa, cheddar jack), cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges

July 12 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie

July 13 — Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut on a roll, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges, birthday cake

July 14 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin

July 15 — Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on a roll, summer corn chowder with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

July 18 — Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, seasonal fresh fruit

July 19 — Fresh egg salad sandwich on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, pudding

July 20 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie

July 21 — Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit

July 22 — Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears

July 25 — Meatball hoagie on a roll, parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit

July 26 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie

July 27 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, fresh fruit

July 28 — Crispy chef salad (mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar, half of an egg), vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble

July 29 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges

Contact

Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley 814 -697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.

