Coudersport
July 1 – Scrabble, last day for hoagie order
July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers Closed
July 6 – Skip–Bo
July 7 – Chair Exercise, Rack-O game
July 8 – Corn hole, Walking Club
July 13 – Ice cream Social at 11:30 a.m.
July 14 – 10 a.m. making hoagies, clean-up, pickup hoagie orders 1 p.m.
July 15 – Reminiscing about “1960”
July 18 – Senior center setup at Arboretum for Senior Expo 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
July 20 – Bingo
July 21 – Manipulation
July 22 – I&R “Independence Day” quiz, nutrition: “Improve Immunity with Food, Not Probiotic Supplements,” center nutrition: Fruit Quiz, Walking Club, word games
July 27 – Bean bag toss game
July 28 – Skip-Bo
July 29 – Blood pressure-med checks, exercise with weights and bands
Galeton
July 1 – Exercise: chair yoga
July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed
July 6 – Blood pressure checks with Pauline at 11 a.m.
July 7 – Center nutrition: Melons
July 8 – Exercise, games, chair yoga
July 13 – Games, puzzles, CLR
July 14 – Corn hole Competition
July 15 – Exercise, chair yoga
July 18 – Go to the Senior Expo at Coudersport 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 20 – Public bingo, bring a friend 10:30 a.m.
July 21 – I&R: “Good Healthy Lifestyle” topic
July 22 – Exercise, chair yoga
July 27 – Monthly meeting, games
July 28 – LCR
July 29 – Exercise, chair yoga
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed
July 5 – Macaroni Day: bring in your favorite macaroni
July 6 – Fried Chicken Day: bring your favorite recipe, Bingo
July 11 – Exercise, “I Love Horses” story or picture
July 12 – Craft Day, Pecan Pie Day, blood pressures with Juanita
July 13 – Bingo, National French Fry Day, I&R: Indian lore
July 18 – Exercise, “Pow-Wow Trip” stories, blood pressures
July 19 – Crafts: Making Funky Sunglasses, Ice Cream Day
July 20 – Bingo, Vegetable and Dip Day
July 25 – Exercise, “Thread A Needle” contest
July 26 – Mystery craft
July 27 – Bingo, center nutrition: Watermelon
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
July 4 – Happy 4th of July; centers closed
July 5 – Crafts with Charlotte, center nutrition: ‘Summer Salad’
July 6 – Bingo
July 11 – Exercise with Donna, I&R: “Cut Down on Saturated Fat”
July 12 – Crafts with Charlotte
July 13 – Bingo
July 18 – Exercise with Donna
July 19 – Crafts with Charlotte
July 20 – Bingo, dish to pass picnic
July 25 – Exercise with Donna
July 26 – Crafts with Charlotte
July 27 – Bingo, blood pressure checks
Menu
Menus are subject to change. The suggested donation is $3. Effective July 1, a price increase per meal will change from current $6.89 to $7.16. Any donation above the $3 suggestion will be appreciated to help offset the expense to the agency and keep the budget fluid to provide people in need to a low-cost hot meal.
July 1 — Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake
July 4 — All centers closed
July 5 — Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, cookie
July 6 — Teriyaki chicken, dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit
July 7 — Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
July 8 — Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, seasonal fresh fruit
July 11 — Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken breast, salsa, cheddar jack), cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges
July 12 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie
July 13 — Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut on a roll, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges, birthday cake
July 14 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
July 15 — Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on a roll, summer corn chowder with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit
July 18 — Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, seasonal fresh fruit
July 19 — Fresh egg salad sandwich on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, pudding
July 20 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie
July 21 — Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
July 22 — Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears
July 25 — Meatball hoagie on a roll, parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit
July 26 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie
July 27 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
July 28 — Crispy chef salad (mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar, half of an egg), vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble
July 29 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
Contact
Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley 814 -697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.