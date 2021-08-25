This Friday, Aug. 27, Blossburg will mark 150 years since its incorporation on Aug. 29, 1871.
The celebration will start at 5 p.m. in downtown Blossburg with a DJ, bingo, cornhole ping pong, inflatables, a climbing wall, kids games, volleyball, popcorn, food trucks, airbrush tattoos, birthday cupcakes, a confetti drop, ice cream, balloons, movies from Keith Lindie’s collection, a photo booth and a town group photo.
The party continues until midnight, with the addition of bands, adults allowed to bring beverages, T-shirt gun, glow sticks and fireworks between 8 p.m. and midnight. Most events are free.
For more information, call 570-638-2452 or visit blossburg.org/150th.