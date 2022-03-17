On Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m., seven world-class musicians from Western New York’s vibrant entertainment scene will perform powerful, high-energy renditions of the music of Fleetwood Mac on stage in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
“Their concert is already close to selling out with only five tables for up to four people each remaining to be reserved and 30 individual seats,” said Deane Center Executive Director Amy Welch.
Since its conception in 2017, the band, known as The Seven Wonders has sold out multiple shows and packed venues drawing fans from throughout the region.
Audience members may bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table or seats, contact the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com.