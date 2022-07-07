MANSFIELD -- The Southern Tioga 10u team fought a hard-won battle on the field against Allegheny Mountain on Wednesday, June 29 by a final score of 8-7.
The game kicked off with Allegheny at bat, with both #2 Corbin Schaar and #10 Jake Rathbun scoring two runs in the top of the first inning making the score 2-0 in Allegheny’s favor.
In the bottom of the first, Southern Tioga players #9 Jamison Crum and #6 Owen Brant brought in two runs for their team, evening the score 2-2.
In the top of the second inning, Allegheny Mountain brought in another 2 runs before pitcher #20 Landyn Huntington struck out two Southern Tioga players and tagged out another at first, making the second inning a no run inning for Southern Tioga.
In the top of the third, Southern Tioga played hard and displayed some impressive teamwork in the field. However, Allegheny player #20 Landyn Huntington managed to bring in yet another run for his team, furthering their lead 5-2.
The bottom of the third inning is where Southern Tioga fought back hard and turned the tables, bringing home four runs to give themselves a one-point lead 6-5.
Southern Tioga continued their new-found rhythm on the field in the top of the fourth inning.
Allegheny Mountain only managed to get one runner on base before Southern Tioga pitcher #9 Jamison Crum struck out three batters in a row, bringing Southern Tioga in to bat at the bottom of the fourth.
Southern Tioga player #9 Jamison Crum brought in yet another run, adding a point to Southern Tioga’s lead, now 7-5. In the top of the fifth inning Allegheny Mountain plated two players, tying the score 7-7 before striking out three Southern Tioga batters to end the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth and final inning, Southern Tioga pitcher #9 Jamison Crum made quick work striking out three batters in a row to bring his team in to bat for the bottom of the sixth.
Southern Tioga player #28 EJ Gehringer slid into home, scoring the final run of the game and ending it on a high note for Southern Tioga.
The final score was 8-7, notching another win on Southern Tioga’s 10u All-Star belt this season and ending the All-Star season for the Allegheny Mountain squad.