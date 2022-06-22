MANSFIELD -- The first game of the 10u Little League All-Stars season kicked off on Friday, June 17 with Southern Tioga picking up an 11-6 win against Canton.
In the top of the first inning with Canton up to bat, Southern Tioga pitcher Owen Brant made quick work throwing strike after strike.
Canton player Marshall Preston was the only runner to score as the teams changed places and Southern Tioga came up to bat.
With two outs, Southern Tioga batter EJ Gehringer sent up a pop-fly that was caught by Marshall Preston for the third out to end the first inning.
Once again, Brant made quick work to strike out two players in the top of the second, and the third out was made on a throw to first base.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kyler Edler was up to bat for Southern Tioga. Edler hit a grounder to centerfield and made it safely to first base.
Collin Ball also recorded a hit, one to center, putting two runners on base for Southern Tioga.
On a missed foul ball, Edler slid his way into home, evening the score 1-1.
Runner Collin Ball stole home giving Southern Tioga a one-run advantage before ending the inning.
Canton’s Marshall Preston was up to bat at top of the third inning and recorded a hit past first base for a triple.
Drake Vannoy was up to bat for Canton next and was thrown out at first, but Preston came sliding home for another run, evening the score again at 2-2.
After a walk and a double on a missed throw to first base, Southern Tioga was feeling the pressure coming up to bat in the bottom of the third.
Brant hit one straight to Canton third baseman Remi Blaney who caught it for a quick first out.
Southern Tioga batter Avery Thompson brought in two runners before making it home on a missed throw to second, scoring Southern Tioga three runs.
Bridger Lehman brought home the final run of the third inning and the score is 6-2 Southern Tioga’s advantage.
In the top of the fourth, Canton was only able to score one run before Southern Tioga was up to bat again.
Once again, Avery Thompson was up at bat and brought two runners home, followed by Bridger Lehman who knocked in two more making the score 10-3 Southern Tioga.
In the top of the fifth inning with two runners on base for Canton, Remi Blaney hit a pop-fly to third and Levi Fitzwater was thrown out on second.
Tate Cole made it home and Marshall Preston was up to bat.
With the bases loaded and two outs for Canton, Southern Tioga switched pitchers to Parker Pellett.
Pellett threw out Drake Vannoy at first, ending the top of the fifth after three more runs from Canton bringing the score up 10-6, Southern Tioga still leading.
In the bottom of the fifth Southern Tioga was once again up to bat.
Jamison Crum hit a triple, then slid into home bringing the score up 11-6.
Owen Brant was tagged out at first base and Canton’s second baseman Marshall Preston made the last two outs bringing the game into the sixth and final inning.
Southern Tioga made the final inning quick, striking out Canton’s first batter and tagging out two runners at first base, holding their lead at 11-6 and taking the win for their first game of the 10u All-Stars season.
Southern Tioga was unable to string together wins in pool play, and in their final contest fell to Troy by a score of 11-14 in a tight matchup.
The loss moves Southern Tioga into the second seed in the Midd-West Division and will face Tioga-Lawrenceville in the first round of the District 15 Tournament on Thursday, June 23.