MANSFIELD -- Southern Tioga and Canton faced off in a nail-biting 10u game on Friday, July 1 where they were able to come away with a comeback victory by a score of 11-4.
Southern Tioga was first to bat in the top of the first inning. #2 Bridger Lehman was the only runner on base, but Canton pitcher #10 Drake Vannoy kept them from scoring any runs.
Southern Tioga’s pitcher #3 Parker Pellett followed suit, not willing to let Canton score any runs and gain a lead.
The top of the second is where Canton stepped things up a notch, pitcher #10 Drake Vannoy striking out three Southern Tioga batters in a row to bring his team in to bat.
In the bottom of the second, Canton brought home four runs, taking a significant lead over Southern Tioga 4-0. The top of the third and Southern Tioga’s #24 Collin Ball scored the only run that inning for his team.
With Canton up to bat in the bottom of the third inning, the crowd joined the players in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.
This show of encouragement ramped up all the players, including Southern Tioga, as pitcher #3 Parker Pellett made quick work striking out two batters and throwing out the third at first base.
Despite Southern Tioga’s great teamwork in the field, Canton leads 4-1 going into the top of the fourth inning with Southern Tioga at bat. #12 Kyler Kieser-Edler brought home the second run of the game for Southern Tioga before Canton managed to strikeout three batters to bring their team in to bat.
Southern Tioga wasn’t willing to let Canton gain anymore headway, striking out three batters in a row for a no-runner bottom of the fourth for Canton.
The top of the fifth inning is where Southern Tioga made their comeback, scoring eight runs before taking the field again.
In the bottom of the fifth, Canton struggled to keep up against Southern Tioga’s strength in the field. One batter was struck out, another tagged out on third base and the final batter was caught out on a pop-fly. Southern Tioga had tipped the scales 4-10 in their favor heading into the final inning.
#88 Avery Thompson was the only run for Southern Tioga that inning as the Canton boys did well to keep them at bay.
However, Southern Tioga returned the fierceness, not letting Canton score any runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The game came to an end with a final score of 4-11 Southern Tioga, but the Canton boys kept their heads held high. While Southern Tioga celebrated their win, Canton celebrated their progress in their amazing All-Star season this year.