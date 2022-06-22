MANSFIELD -- On Tuesday, June 21, the Southern Tioga team faced off against Troy for the major’s softball all-star bracket in the final contest of pool play.
After the coin toss, Southern Tioga was up to bat first. Troy pitcher Alli Bailey struck out two batters in a row before Southern Tioga’s Maddie McNamara hit a single to third base.
Bailey followed up with another strikeout, bringing Troy into bat. After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Troy held a two-point lead.
Troy players showed impressive teamwork striking out the first batter for Southern Tioga and tagging out two more on the bases, defending their lead.
Southern Tioga returned the fierceness, tagging out Troy runner Keira Coles at home and Shay Maxson at first before striking out Ashlyn Bailey ending the second inning.
In the top of the third inning, Julia Kaczynski scored Southern Tioga their first run. This victory point was short-lived as Troy players worked hard.
Two strikeouts and a caught pop fly to third base ended the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Troy players lost a little confidence after a no-runner inning.
The top of the fourth inning is where Southern Tioga ladies came back with a vengeance, scoring four runs and tipping the odds in their favor. Southern Tioga continued their rhythm on the field in the bottom of the fourth, striking out two Troy batters and tagging the third out at home plate.
In the top of the fifth Southern Tioga brought in another two runs making the score 2-6 their lead.
Troy lost a lot of momentum in the bottom of the fifth where their only runner was Sadie Comfort who hit a double to rightfield. In the top of the sixth and final inning is where Southern Tioga drove the win home, scoring nine runs total during their time at-bat. In the bottom of the sixth Troy was desperate to close the 2-15 gap.
Alli Bailey hit a single and was nearly thrown out on first, but came sliding home after teammate Kyah Renzo hit a double.
Taylor Brown followed suit and hit another double, bringing Renzo home.
Alexa Lawrence took first after four-ball pitches, but Southern Tioga finished the game strong with three strikeouts in a row, ending the game with a score of 4-15, Southern Tioga taking the win.
With the victory, Southern Tioga finished up pool play undefeated at 2-0 and claimed the top seed in the Western Division in both games so far in All-Star play, have won by 10 or more runs.
Southern will now enjoy a first-round bye in the District 15 Tournament and will face the winner of Towanda and Troy on Saturday, June 25.