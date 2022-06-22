MANSFIELD -- Canton fought hard for their win against Southern Tioga in their 11u Little League game on Monday, June 20, and was able to hand the Southern Tioga 11u little league a 9-6 loss.
In the first at-bat, Canton was up to bat and Brior Hartford made it safely to first base. Hartford was tagged out on second as teammate Hoover was struck out.
Canton managed to get runners on first and second before the third out. Southern Tioga’s David Graf went up to bat first and walked to first after four balls, followed by another walk to first.
Rydder Beck hit a double, bringing Graf home for the first run of the game. Ben Knowlden was hit by a pitch and walked to first, loading the bases for Southern Tioga in the bottom of the first inning.
Joyvon Paul brought in two more runners for Southern Tioga, followed by Kollin Lampman bringing in two more before being tagged out on first. After Canton switched pitchers, a strikeout ended the first inning with a score of 0-5 Southern Tioga leading.
Sharp was up to bat for Canton first and managed to take three bases after a missed throw to second. With teammate Burr up to bat, Sharp was chased down by Southern Tioga’s catcher and slid into home after a missed throw to third base, scoring Canton’s first run of the game.
Canton scored seven more runs in the top of the second inning to push the score to 8-5 with Canton leading. Canton’s pitcher Inman made their time in the field quick as he struck out three batters, not willing to let Southern Tioga score in the bottom of the second inning.
In the top of the third inning Canton was up to bat and after two batters were caught out, Canton made it tough for Southern Tioga to put runners on all bases.
Four balls brought Hoover into home plate, scoring another run for Canton before a final strikeout. Southern Tioga was up to bat at bottom of the third with a score of 9-5, with Canton still leading.
Canton defended their four-run lead with two strikeouts and a catch at shortstop, making for a no-run inning.
In the top of the fourth inning and Southern Tioga was feeling the pressure as they switched pitchers to Graf.
The first Canton batter Route hits a triple.
Hartford was up next to bat and slammed one out to centerfield, where it was caught by Joyvon Paul for an unexpected out.
Southern Tioga finished the top of the fourth with two outs at first, bringing them into bat.
Canton wasn’t willing to let up though, striking out two batters and catching a pop-fly at second base for a quick three outs.
In the top of the fifth Canton was up to bat and Southern Tioga proved to be unwilling to let Canton score any more runs, Southern Tioga pitcher Graf brings his A-Game, striking out two batters and throwing another out at first.
In the bottom of the fifth, Canton was unrelenting as they threw out two Southern Tioga batters at first and struck out another.
The final inning was just as intense, with Southern Tioga trying to desperately score more runs and Canton fiercely defending their lead.
Canton batter Route hit a pop-fly and was caught out, followed by teammates Hartford and Inman who were both tagged out on first.
Southern Tioga batter Joyvon Paul was up to bat and hits a single but managed to steal two more bases while teammate Lampman came up to bat.
Paul slid home for one final run for Southern Tioga as Lampman was struck out.
Dacey was now up to bat for Southern Tioga and with two outs, two strikes and three balls, Canton pitcher Hoover threw the perfect strike to finish out the game and bring Canton the win 9-6.
With the loss, Southern Tioga finished off their pool play with a 1-1 record and the two seed in the Midd-West Division.
They will match up with Tioga-Lawrenceville in the first round of the District 15 Tournament with their contest set for Friday, June 25.