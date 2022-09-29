A small pink ribbon is the almost universally recognizable symbol of breast cancer awareness and support. Its meaning needs no explanation. How did this come to be for a symbol that was only created 31 years ago?
The story begins in 1973 when the pop trio Tony Orlando and Dawn released “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.” The song told the story of a man released from prison who wasn’t sure if his wife still loved him. He wrote to her and asked her to “tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree” if he was still welcome.
The song was a huge hit and struck a chord with Vietnam veterans who were returning home during that era. Americans began to tie yellow ribbons around trees in support of the returning soldiers.
In 1979, 66 Americans were held hostage in Tehran during the American hostage crisis. While waiting out the 444-day debacle, the wife of one of the hostages tied a yellow ribbon around a tree in their Maryland yard and suggested others do the same.
By the time the hostages came home, yellow ribbons were everywhere. “Yellow ribbons were tied to virtually everything that could not or would not resist: trees, lampposts, TV cameras, trumpets, drums, pretty girls, the hostages’ homes and public buildings, including the White House,” reported Time magazine.
Yellow ribbons were also used a symbol of hope and remembrance during the TWA Flight 847 hostage crisis in 1985 and the first Gulf War in 1990-1991.
1991 was a big year for ribbons. AIDS activists introduced a red ribbon to promote awareness and in October, Charlotte Hailey of Simi Valley, Calif. created a peach-colored ribbon to raise awareness of breast cancer, which was affecting several of her family members. Her message was that the National Cancer Institute’s $1.8 million budget only spent 5% of that on cancer prevention.
Haley distributed thousands of the peach ribbons free of charge and started a grassroots media campaign, drawing the attention of Alexandra Penney, who was at the time the editor of the women’s magazine Self. Penney was interested in teaming up with Haley to include the ribbon and its message in the breast cancer month edition of Self.
Haley was not interested in a commercial venture around the issue of breast cancer and declined to work with Penney. Instead, Penney partnered with Evelyn Lauder, the head of the multi billion dollar company Estee Lauder.
Penney and Lauder could not use the color peach for legal reasons; they changed the color to a mild yet recognizable shade of pink. Estee Lauder makeup counters handed out 1.5 million pink ribbons the first year.
Since then, the ribbon has become a sign of hope, courage and solidarity to many breast cancer patients, survivors and supporters.
To others it is a symbol of “cause related marketing,” with many businesses donating little or no revenue to breast cancer research and prevention while benefitting from sales generated by the goodwill that the pink ribbon has come to stand for.
There are no legal or licensing required to brand a product with a generic pink ribbon in order to sell products, although the Susan G. Koman for the Cure organization has copyrighted a pink “running ribbon” with a slightly different design.