After committing to compete at Alfred University in football this fall, Wellsboro graduate Cameron Brought will take on the challenge of being a two-sport college athlete as he will also be part of the first baseball team this upcoming season.
Two years ahead of their initial schedule, Alfred University will be fielding a baseball team in the spring, and standout Wellsboro athlete Brought will take on the challenge of helping to start the program’s first season with a bang.
“ It was a surprise when they decided to introduce baseball two years ahead of schedule,” Brought said. “I’m excited to have the chance to play on the very first team in the university's history. It’s a great opportunity to be part of building a strong program from the ground up. Playing in a brand new stadium is pretty exciting too.”
Brought left his high school career off a high note, and put together an incredible season for the Hornets as a senior.
Brought batted 0.485 with 33 hits, 31 RBIs, three home runs, three triples, and seven doubles which all led Wellsboro this past season.
He also scored the third most runs on his team with 22 and was a sure-handed fielder at first base where he boasted a 0.978 fielding percentage with 83 putouts.
He will be bringing his ability to a completely new unit and will have to balance not only being a student-athlete but also balancing the daunting workload of dedicating himself to two different sports.
“Balancing courses and two sports will be challenging,” Brought said. “But both coaches have been supportive and encouraging.”
Brought will look to continue his excellence on the field as they head to the next level and knows that there will be a lot of challenges that come along with it.
Despite those obstacles, he will look to lean on what he has done his entire career with Wellsboro - putting in the work and letting the results speak for themselves.
“Playing college baseball will be a big adjustment,” Brought said. “I'll have a lot to learn and a lot of areas to work and improve on. I’m really looking forward to playing at the college level.”