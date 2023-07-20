The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association competed on Tuesday, July 11.
The results are listed below
Game — Sexy Sixes
18 hole game
Winner was Barb Pumer with nine sixes.
Low putts for 18 holes was Doe Close with 31 putts.
Low gross for 18 holes was Donna Lauver with a score of 86.
Low net for 18 holes was Doe Close with a net score of 69.
9 hole game
Winner was Sharon Dunmore with two sixes.
Low putts for 9 holes was Suzanne Gerould with 16.
Low gross for 9 holes was Suzanne Gerould with a score of 61.
Low net for 9 holes was Sharon Dunmore with a net score of 42.
Birdies:
Lorraine Forer #10
Chip ins:
Dianne Ostrom #12, Margaret Honeywell #13