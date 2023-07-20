The Mansfield Mountaineer field hockey team and ninth-year head coach Brittany Hansrote welcome eight newcomers to the program as they are set to begin their 2023 preseason in just over a month.
The group of eight include six freshmen and two transfer students, spanning from three different states and one out of the country. Hansrote, a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Coach of the Year, covered all four position groups with the class, led by five midfielders.
The Mounties have their sights set on securing a berth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference postseason tournament for the first time since 2019, after finishing 8-10 overall and 2-7 in conference a season ago. The Mounties came up short by two spots in 2022, despite reaching as high as No. 9 in the NFHCA National Poll.
The Mounties are loaded with returners, bringing back All-PSAC athletes at all three phases. Senior defender Hannah Meyer returns after earning her first All-American honor in 2022. Fellow senior Alex Esterling returns to the forwards group, after earning her second straight all-conference honor as a junior, landing on the third team. Rounding out the group of All-PSAC athletes returning is senior midfielder Saramae Radel, who earned the honor as a third-team member following her sophomore season. All three athletes were key contributors to the Mountaineers’ postseason run in 2019.
Coach’s Take:
“This year we have a class that brings a diversified background in both skill and experience.
Our six true freshmen span from three different states and cover all field positions, three of whom achieved ALL-STATE recognition. Our two transfers Blaise and Ella are each unique but both well-experienced athletes in skill level, hockey IQ, and consistent collegiate playing time. We return eight of our ten starters from last fall and made great strides as a team this past spring season.
The newcomers will absolutely push and contend for immediate playing time, which will elevate our inter-squad competitive level and help to position us to contend for playoffs and beyond this fall. We are excited to welcome our eight new family members to campus this fall!”
Meet the 2023 Incoming Class
Melanie Esh, M, 5-2, Fr., New Holland, Pa. / Garden Spot
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the Garden spot high school field hockey team ... 2nd-Team All-State (2022), 1st-Team All-Lancaster Lebanon League (2022), 100 Points Club (2022), 1st-Team LL League Section 3 (2022), NFHCA High School National Academic Squad (2022), All-State Honorable Mention (2021), 1st-Team LL League Section 3 (2021) ... plans to study biology with a concentration in laboratory science ... daughter of Don and Kathy Esh.
Regan Fiorito, D, 5-1, Fr., East Greenville, Pa. / Upper Perkiomen
High School — Letterwinner as a defender on the Upper Perkiomen high school field hockey team ... 2021 Second-Team Frontier Division ... 3-time PAC champion 2019,2020,2021 ... plans to study criminal justice ... daughter of Eric and Becca Fiorito.
Katie Marchiani, M, 5-7, Fr., Wilmington, Del. / Concord
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the Concord high school field hockey team ... Academic All-State, Honor Roll, 1st-Team All-State, 1st- and 2nd-Team All-Conference 2020-2022 ... plans to study business ... daughter of Henry and Natalie Marchiani.
Lydia Miller, GK, 5-3, Fr., Millerstown, Pa. / Greenwood
High School — Letterwinner as a goalkeeper on the Greenwood high school field hockey team ... 1st-Team TVL Goalkeeper (2021-22) ... Distinguished Honor Roll (2019-23) ... plans to study respiratory care ... daughter of Andrew Miller and Heidi Zerance.
Kaylie Ranere, M, 5-4, Fr., Hammonton, N.J. / Hammonton
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the Hammonton field hockey team ... plans to study nursing ... daughter of Russell and Liz Ranere.
Emma Reinert, M, 5-9, Fr., Collegeville, Pa. / Spring-Ford
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the Spring-Ford high school field hockey team ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... PIAA State Qualifier in 2022 ... plans to study biochemistry ... daughter of Renee and Shanon Reinert.
Elzandie Du Plessis, M, 5-3, So., Pretoria, South Africa / Garsfotein
Before Mansfield — Transfer from the Houghton field hockey team as a midfielder ... Empire 8 Second-Team All-Conference Midfielder ... Empire 8 All-Tournament Team ...
High School — From South Africa where she attended Garsfotein High School ... plans to study physical therapy ... daughter of Lyzette Du Plessis.
Blaise Cugini, F, 5-1, Gr., West Chester, Pa. / Bayard Rustin
Before Mansfield — Transfer from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) ... Career Accolades: NFHCA National Academic Squad (2022) ... NFHCA Scholar of Distinction (2022) ... Had five game-winning goals in 2022; 2nd in the PSAC ... Led team in goals (10) and points (23) in 2021 Career: 52 GP, 50 GS, 22 G, 9 Ast, 53 Pts, 7 GWG ... All-PSAC Second-Team in 2021.
High School – Standout forward on the Bayard Rustin field hockey team … plans to pursue masters degree in school counseling … daughter of Charles and Beth Cugini.