The Mansfield Mountaineer women’s soccer team and sixth-year head coach John Shaffer welcome nine newcomers to the program for the 2023 season.
The recruiting class of nine will join 20 returning Mountaineers to the program. The 2023 class features three forwards, four midfielders, two defenders and one goalkeeper from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Maryland.
Featuring a bolstered roster of 29 athletes, the Mounties will look to blend the newcomers with a strong group of 20 returners, including their leader in points, goals, assists, and saves.
The Mounties open their 2023 campaign by visiting Lincoln University on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.
From Coach Shaffer:
“I am so excited about the 2023 recruiting class. They are not only top-level talent, but they are outstanding people who will continue to strengthen our culture.
This recruiting class combines local Pennsylvania talent with other student athletes from New York, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia.
This is the most geographically diverse class I have recruited.
We also welcome in a transfer from Lincoln University, Parker Moss, who is from Elmira, NY and very happy to see her come closer to home. I am looking forward to the start of pre-season and seeing these student athletes mesh with the phenomenal returning squad and continue pushing the program forward.”
Meet the Mountaineer Women’s Soccer Incoming Class of 2023
Sarah Rader, M, 5-8, Fr., Falling Waters, W.V. / Spring Mills
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the Spring Mills High School girls soccer team ...
Four Sport Varsity Athlete (Varsity Football, Varsity Soccer Captain, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Swim Soccer: High School & Club Soccer Team Captain ... SMHS 2023 Female Athlete of the Year ... SMHS 2023 Soccer Offensive MVP ... Home Team Sports Sara Lueck Award (2023) ... Home Team Sports All-League Soccer Team (2023) ... WV All-State Soccer Team ... All-Region Team ... Eastern Panhandle Athletic Conference ... National Honor Society Member with a 4.3 GPA ... plans to study political science ... daughter of Mark and Julia Rader.
Parker Moss, M, 5-3, Jr., Elmira, N.Y. / Elmira
Before Mansfield — Transfer from Lincoln University where she was a two-year member of the women’s soccer team ... Lincoln women’s soccer MVP 2021-2023.
High School — Letterwinner at Elmira High School as an attacking midfielder and striker ... All-Conference midfielder in 2021-2023 ... plans to study political science ... daughter of Sky and Rebecca Moss.
Kayleigh Thoman, F, 5-2, Fr., Wyalusing, Pa. / Northeast Bradford
High School — Letterwinner as a forward on the Northeast Bradford High School girls soccer team ... also a standout in basketball and softball ... 2nd-Team All-Region and All-Star forward ... led team in goals and assists ... Defensive Player of the Year in basketball and softball ... National Honors Society and Honor Roll ...
Riley Bittenbender, M/F, 5-4, Fr., Scranton, Pa. / Scranton
High School — Letterwinner on the girls soccer team at Scranton High School ... National Honor Society ... Lackawanna League First Team All-Star ... plans to study criminology ... daughter of Jason and Andrea Bittenbender.
Aleigha Rieppel, M, 5-5, Fr., Williamsport, Pa. / South Williamsport
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder on the South Williamsport Junior/Senior High School girls soccer team ... also a standout in basketball and softball … named Williamsport Sun Gazette Female Athlete of the Year … dished out over 60 assists in career ... Mid-Penn Athletic Conference All-Star ... plans to study special education daughter of JT and Erin Rieppel.
Hannah Degen, D, 5-7, Fr., Edgewater, Md. / South River
High School — Letterwinner as a center back on the South River High School girls soccer team ... Member of Maryland United ECNL Soccer Club (2016-23) ... Made Captain of club team in 2019 ... plans to study nursing ... daughter of John and Susan Degen.
Caitlyn Hoppe, M/D, 5-4, Fr., Columbus, N.J. / Northern Burlington County
High School — Letterwinner as a midfielder and defender on the Northern Burlington County Regional High School girls soccer team ... National Honors Society Spanish ... 2nd-Team Burlington County Scholastic League ... Liberty Division 2022 All-Burlington County Scholastic League ... Senior All-Star Game ... plans to study criminal justice ... daughter of Mark and Heidi Hoppe.
Avery Yard, F, 5-7, Fr., Jordan-Elbridge, N.Y. / Jordan-Elbridge
High School — Letterwinner on the Jordan-Elbridge High School girls soccer team as a forward … 2nd-Team All-League (2018) … 2nd-Team All-League (2019) … 2nd-Team All-League (2020) … 1st-Team All-League (2021) … 2nd-Team All-League (2022) … four-time Offensive Player of the Year … three-year member of High Honor Roll … plans to study secondary education … daughter of William and Sarah Yard.
Alyssa Shuman, GK, 5-7, Fr., Bloomsburg, Pa. / Bloomsburg
High School — Letterwinner as a goalkeeper on the Bloomsburg Area High School girls soccer team ... Division II PHAC 1st-Team All-Star Goalkeeper in 2021 and 2022 ... plans to study nursing ... daughter of Jeffery Shuman.