The Southern Tioga 11U Little League All-Star team dropped their two contests in the PA Sectional tournament to end their 2023 season.
Their first contest was on Friday, July 14, where they traveled to Danville to take on the District 12 Champion Keystone squad.
They would fall behind early by a score of 0-2 before tying things up in the fourth inning to bring the count to 2-2.
But Keystone would rally late, and plate another four runs in the bottom of the inning and extend their lead to as many as 10-2.
Southern Tioga plated one more run, but their rally was cut short as they fell by a score of 10-3 to move into the elimination bracket.
Their next contest would come on Saturday, July 15 ,where they played in Danville again and faced off against District 13 Champion Berwick.
Their season would come to close against Berwick during the contest as they dropped their second contest in the Sectional Playoffs.
The Southern Tioga squad finished their All-Star run with an overall record of 7-3 and rallied back from the elimination bracket to avenge their only loss in District 15 with two-straight wins over Blue Ridge to claim the title.