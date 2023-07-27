Tioga Publishing is happy to announce their 2023 All-Stars for the area boys’ tennis season.
Leading the way for the All-Stars is Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure, who in his first season competing, made the most of his senior year and put together an impressive run.
McClure was named the NTL Most Valuable Player and racked up a record of 15-2 in the number one position for the Wellsboro team.
His play helped his team capture a league title and made it to the Quarterfinals of the District 4 tournament in singles and made a run with teammate Jacob Abadi in the doubles tournament.
Joining him in garnering top honors was freshman Luke Rothermel, who in his first season on the court, was able to rack up an 11-1 record in doubles play with teammate Aiden Gehman.
Andy Borzok led his team to yet another NTL title this season, and for his effort was named the Coaching Staff of the Year for the 2023 season.
He also racked up a 1-0 record in singles play during his freshman season.
McClure and Rothernmal are joined by Abadi, Gehman, and senior Hayne Webster on the Tioga Publishing First Team All-Stars as the group helps lead Wellsboro to an NTL title.
NP-Liberty had three players named to the All-Star team, with number one player Daniel Harman making the First Team and both James Nearhoof and Riley Novitske securing spots on the Second Team.
Cowanesque Valley had a pair of players named as well, with Cody Peers being named First Team and Evan Zinck cutting the second team.
The full list of top awards and All-Stars is below:
Tennis Player of the Year
Peyton McClure
Rookie of the Year
Luke Rothermel, Wellsboro
Coaching Staff of the Year
Andy Borzok, Wellsboro
First Team
Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro
Daniel Harman, NP-Liberty
Cody Peers, CV
Aiden Gehman, Wellsboro
Hayne Webster, Wellsboro
Second Team
Riley Novitske, NP-Liberty
Evan Zinck, CV
James Nearhoof, NP-Liberty