Tioga Publishing is happy to announce their 2023 All-Stars for the 2023 baseball season.
Taking the top honor for Player of the Year was the first baseman and pitcher Cameron Brought from Wellsboro who was not only the top hitter for Wellsboro but was one of their top pitchers as well.
Brought had team-highs in batting average (0.485), RBIs (31), and extra-base hits (13) and knocked out three homers during the year.
He also had team-highs in on-base percentage (0.578) and slugging percentage (0.809) and was crucial for the Wellsboro offense who played 169 runs this year.
He turned in a solid season on the mound as well, and pitched 28 innings recording a team-high 43 strikeouts, started four games, and ended with a record of 2-1.
He is joined by teammate Marek Mascho, who is this season’s rookie of the year after his dominating freshman season.
He put together a phenomenal season in the batters’ box and batted 0.364 with 14 RBIs, 19 runs scored, and collected 24 hits.
The Wellsboro tandem was joined by a slew of other Hornets named to the First and Second Team Tiogapublishing All-Stars, with Conner Adams, Caden Smith, and Blake Hamblin all being named to the First Team.
They also got the nod for Coaching Staff of the Year, with Steve Adams’ final season with Wellsboro ending with a 10-11 record and the best of any team in Tioga County.
Williamson’s Erik Berkan also garnered a top award and was named the Tioga Publishing Pitcher of the Year for his performance during his senior season.
Berkan would lead the Warriors in virtually every category on the mound and finished the year with 45 2/3 innings pitched, an ERA of 1.89, recorded 59 punch-outs, four wins on the mound, and even tossed a perfect game this year.
He was joined on the Tioga Publishing All-Star list with Logan Stickler, Cody Flemming, and Connor Monroe on the First Team, while Ayden Sprague were recognized on the Second Team.
NP-Mansfield was paced by a duo of Derek Litzelman and Alex Davis, who were named to the First Team for the 2023 season.
On the Second Team, NP-Mansfield had five total selections, with Karson Dominick, Cade Kurzejewski, Kohen Lehman, Cody Hermanson, and Cooper Shaw all cracking the list.
CV was headlined by Jordan Vargeson, who got the nod for his performance in 2023 on the Tioga Publishing First Team.
Larson Swimley, Cayden Moon, and Nick West were selected to the Second Team for the CV squad.
The full list of top-awards and First and Second Team All-Stars and stats are below:
Baseball Player of the Year
Cameron Brought; Wellsboro
Rookie of the Year
Marek Mascho
Coaching Staff of the Year
Wellsboro; Steve Adams
Pitcher of the Year
Erik Berkan; Williamson
First Team
Conner Adams, Wellsboro,.394 BA, 26 hits, 28 runs, 8 RBIs.
Alex Davis, NP-Mansfield, .453 BA,29 hits, 31 runs, 14 RBIs.
Loagan Stickler, Williamson,406 BA,26 hits, 21 runs, 19 RBIs.
Caden Smith, Wellsboro, 426 BA, 26 hits, 28 runs, 12 RBI, 14 SB.
Derek Litzelman, NP-Mansfield,.418 BA, 28 hits, 20 runs, 19 RBIs.
Cody Flemming, Williamson, 411 BA, ,23 hits, 23 runs, 19 RBIs.
Jordan Vargeson, CV,,373 BA, .413 OBP, 22 hits, 11 runs, 18 RBIs.
Conner Monroe, Williamson, 426 BA, 26 hits, 23 runs, 9 RBI, 14 SB.
Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro, 304 BA, 21 hits, 11 runs, 30 RBIs.
Second Team
Cooper Shaw, NP-Mansfield, .262 BA, 17 hits, 19 RBIs, 11 runs.
Nick West, CV, 340 BA, 18 hits, 10 runs, 9 RBIs.
Cody Hermansen, NP-Mansfield, 273 BA, 15 hits, 9 runs, 7 RBIs.
Ayden Sprague, Williamson, .306 BA, 15 hits, 10 RBIs, 23 runs.
Kohen Lehman, NP-Mansfield, .269 BA, 14 hits, 13 RBIs.
Larson Swimley, CV, .373 BA, 19 hits, 10 runs.
Cade Kurzejewski, NP-Mansfield, 268 BA, 15 hits, 3 HR, 8 RBIs, 8 runs.
Cayden Moon, CV, 312 BA, 15 hits, 14 runs, 12 RBIs, 10 SB.
Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield, 4-2 record, 28 IP, 24 K.