Tioga Publishing is proud to announce the 2023 Softball All-Stars for the 2023 season.
Racking up a plethora of awards was the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties D4 Class AAA Champs, who swept the three top awards.
Coming in as the Tioga Publishing Softball Player of the Year is Lady Mountie Mackenzie Tice, who was not only the top pitcher in the NTL this past season but was also an extremely productive batter and put together an incredible season.
On the mound, Tice turned in 136 innings and had a record of 19-1 on the year.
She recorded 195 strikeouts and allowed only 24 runs in a dominant performance.
In the batters’ box, she posted a team-high (with at least 10 at-bats) 0.484 and collected 46 hits with 33 runs scored and 21 RBIs. She even added a homer during her impressive 2023 season.
Taking home the Rookie of the Year honors is NP-Liberty’s Haley Litzelman, who made her impact felt immediately for the Lady Mounties in 2023.
Litzelman recorded a batting average of 0.402 on the year and was the power hitter for the Lady Mounties and racked up 13 extra-base hits including four home runs.
She also collected 33 hits, 26 runs scored, a team-high 35 RBIs this past season, and even turned in 23 innings on the mound where she had a 0.61 ERA and allowed only four runs and 17 hits.
NP-Liberty Head Coach Jason Chapel got the nod for Coaching Staff of the Year for taking his young group to the State Quarterfinals and taking home the program’s first-ever District 4 title.
The Liberty girls had a contingent of players make the list with Saige Lehman, Peyton Chapel, and Lexi Kshir making the First Team while Megan Spohn, McKenna Lightner, and Addie Smith all made the Second Team.
Also seeing a strong showing on the First Team was the Williamson Lady Warriors who had three players in Mikenna Buchannon, Kaegan Short, and Kenna Thomas named.
They also had senior Gracie Stephens make the list and she was named to the Second Team.
CV had two players named to the First Team in Katie Adams and Ruby Sherman.
Maddie Millard and Ashley Woodring both were named to the Second Team.
Wellsboro was headlined by the senior duo of Jordyn Abernathy and Maddie Bordas on the First Team, while Rylie Boyce landed on the Second Team.
The full list of top awards and First and Second Team All-Stars are listed below.
Softball Player of the Year
Mackenzie Tice, NP-Liberty
Rookie of the Year Hailey Litzelman, NP-Liberty
Coaching Staff of the Year
NP-Liberty; Jason Chapel
First Team
Kaegen Short, Williamson, .469 BA, 15 hits, 13 runs.
Mikenna Buchanan, Williamson, .516 BA, 16 hits.
Peyton Chappel, NP-Liberty, .447 BA, 21 hits, 13 RBIs.
Lexi Kshir, NP-Liberty, .309 BA, 21 hits, 18 runs, 13 RBIs.
Katie Adams, CV, .368 BA, 21 hits.
Ruby Sherman, CV, .549 BA, 28 hits.
Maddie Bordas, Wellsboro, .339 BA, 19 hits, 18 runs.
Kenna Thomas, Williamson, .422 BA, 19 hits, 10 runs, 2 HR.
Saige Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, .341 BA, 28 hits, 27 runs, 13 RBIs.
Jordyn Abernathy, Wellsboro, .333 BA, 19 hits, 15 runs.
Second Team
Megan Spohn, NP -Liberty, .346 BA, 27 hits, 19 runs, 24 RBIs.
Ashley Woodring, CV, .434 BA, 23 hits.
Maddie Millard, CV, .395 BA, 17 hits.
McKenna Lightner, NP-Liberty, 19 hits, 5 HR.
Gracie Stephens, Williamson, .324 BA, 11 hits, 18 runs.
Addie Smith, NP-Liberty, , 21 hits, 22 runs, 14 RBIs.
Rylie Boyce, Wellsboro, .315 BA, 17 hits, 10 RBIs.
Logan Hamilton, CV, .383 BA, 18 hits.