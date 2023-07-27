ATHENS — The Wellsboro 10U season came to a close on Wednesday, July 19 as they fell in the elimination bracket to Selinsgrove 15-5.
Wellsboro would hold the early lead, plating four runs in the first inning to go up 4-0, and even held a 5-1 lead in the middle-innings.
But Selinsgrove would come alive and score 14 runs while the Wellsboro offense was unable to respond as they dropped the contest 15-5 to see their season come to a close.
The Wellsboro 10U team put together an incredible season, going a perfect 2-0 in pool play with a run-differential of 31-8 to cruise to a top-seed in the District 15 Tournament.
During the Tournament, Wellsboro continued to excel as they won all four of their contests on their way to the title.
Unlike in pool play, Wellsboro was tested often in the District 15 tournament but showed their meddle as they were able to win three of their four games by two or less runs.
In the title game, they would hold off the RTL team in a thriller to capture the title with a 7-6 victory.
In Sectionals, Wellsboro dropped their first game to Selinsgrove by a score of 2-1 to drop into the elimination bracket.
With their season on the line the 10U team showed their grit as they rallied back in the bottom of the sixth inning to stay alive against Blue Mountain in an incredible effort.
They squeaked the game with a late rally to force a rematch with Selinsgrove, who ended their 2023 season.
The Wellsboro 10U squad finished their All-Star season with an overall record of 7-2 and captured the District 15 title.