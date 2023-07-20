Wellsboro Bassmasters Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp continued their winning ways at Beltzville Lake near Jim Thorpe Sunday, July 16.
After morning delays due to stormy weather, the local team successfully filled their well with five good-sized bass.
At the weigh-in, Stiner and Kapp tied for the overall weight lead with the Rowlands and Serge team, but secured first-place with their biggest bass tiebreaker.
Both teams recorded a total weight of 13.39 pounds for their five fish.
Colegan and Connor are now on top the leaderboard for the Eastern Division of PA BASS Nation High School Fishing.
The next Eastern Division tournament will be held on Harvey’s Lake, on Sept. 30.
PA BASS Nation High School competition is divided into Eastern, Central, and Western Divisions, each sponsoring three tournaments per season.
Anglers are allowed to enter any or all 9 tournaments to gather points for overall standing in the league.
Colegan and Connor, along with boat captains Jan Stiner and Ben Kapp, will travel to Hartwell, S.C., on Friday, July 21, for the High School National Championships which they qualified for last season.
They will fish in the three-day tournament on July 27, 28, and 29, against the other best fishing teams from around the nation.