ATHENS —After dropping their first-round contest to Selinsgrove on Monday, July 17, by a score of 2-1, they were able to pull off an incredible late rally in the bottom of the sixth on Wednesday against Blue Mountain to keep their dream of a Sectional Title alive in a 6-5 victory.
In their first contest on Monday, Wellsboro would rally until the final out in a 2-1 loss against Selinsgrove but came up just short.
With their season on the line against Blue Mountain they wouldn’t be denied a second time.
Wellsboro would take the early lead of 2-1, turned away every Blue Mountain rally, and left a slew of base-runners stranded throughout the game.
But in top of the sixth inning, the Blue Mountain bats came alive as they strung together a flurry of hits and plated four runs to take their first lead since going up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
It looked like they might steal a win and end Wellsboro’s season, but Wellsboro responded.
After not scoring a run since the bottom of the first, Wellsboro would explode for four runs of their own, and take home the victory in walk-off fashion.
Wellsboro got their chance at avenging their only loss of the 2023 All-Star season on Wednesday in Athens for an oppurtunity to play against Keystone on Thursday in the Championship series.
