More than 200 alumni and friends of the Mansfield University football program, including a record 43 foursomes, came together to raise $14,500 at the annual Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing presented by Blaise Alexander Mansfield Dealerships on Saturday, July 8 at Corey Creek Golf Club.
The Zegalia Golf Outing, named for former Mountaineer football coach Steve Zegalia who passed away in 2003, is organized by Mountaineer Football Alumni with support from Mansfield University.
“The committee did an outstanding job this year,” Sprint Football Head Coach John Evans said. “Our program benefits heavily from the generosity of all generations of MU alumni.
“With a portion of the money each year, we have purchased items that allow us to compete with any school in our league. The comradery around the whole weekend is priceless. Again, from our players and staff, thank you to all who make this happen.”
Two foursomes scored a 59 in the 18-hole best ball scramble, but the team of Roger Maisner, Bill Chabala, Tony Fiamingo and Dave Jackson took the tiebreaker. The team of Phil Galen, Charlie Phillips, Mike Collier and Dave Jackson took second with a 59, and the team of Blake Burkey, Garrett Burkey, Kevin Savage and Dan Savage took third with a 64.
Andy Forsythe won the Closest to the Pin competition on No. 10. Rick Kimble, Brett Motter and Kristen Long won their respective Longest Drive competitions on No. 7.
The event kicked off on Friday night with a social gathering at the Hut on the Mansfield campus, featuring food and drink, raffles for Mountaineer football gear and more.
The golf outing followed on Saturday morning with a return to the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
On Sunday, July 9, Mansfield hosted a celebration of life for legendary Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame football coach Tom Elsasser on campus in Alumni Hall.
The 2024 outing is scheduled for July 13.