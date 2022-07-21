It was a good season for Tioga County youth archery. The S3DA Outdoor Target State Tournament was July 9 at Palmyra Sportsman Association in Annville, Pa.
The Southern Tioga Area Bowhunters (STAB) had several members who placed in the Male Young Adult Pin Class. Daniel Berguson took first, Daniel Sherant took second and Cooper Broughton placed third. All three boys are from the North Penn-Liberty High School (NPLHS) area.
In the Female Young Adult Pin Class, Bridgette Wolf from Moore’s Sports Center placed first.
This was the last shoot of the regular S3DA season so the Shooter of the Year awards were also given out.
Bridgette Wolf took Shooter of the Year in her division. Daniel Berguson took Shooter of the Year with Cooper Broughton as runner-up in their division.
Adelin Prouty from Moore’s Sports Center took Shooter of the year in her division. Jase Smith from Moore’s Sports Center took Shooter of the Year runner-up in his division.
Eric Broughton, the NPLHS STAB coach expressed great pride, “We’ve been doing this program for about five or six years now, but this year was our largest growth season. Within the next year, we’re hoping to add an elementary division to expand even more. It provides kids that aren’t really into sports like football or basketball with a chance to play a sport competitively.”
The STAB club was a state runner-up in the 3-D shoot and they have one final shoot for the season to bring it all together. The final shooting event for the STAB season will be this Saturday, July 23rd at West Penn in New Ringgold.
For any information about STAB contact Eric Broughton at (570) 916-5949 or ebroughton@southerntioga.org.