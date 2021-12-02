Crash
Sasha P. Fischer, 27, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township Nov. 22. Fischer was traveling south when a gray sedan traveling north drifted into the south bound lane and hit Fischer’s 2014 Ford Fusion, causing damage to the driver’s side mirror. Fischer was wearing a seat belt. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI-alcohol/drugs
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 155 and Sartwell Road, Eldred Township Nov. 21. James Bowker, 23, of Cuba, N.Y. and Nikie Burdick, 20, of Cuba, N.Y. were both arrested, Bowker for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and the passenger, Burdick, for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood test results.Two people were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2010 Chrysler on Route 155 and Two Mile Road, Liberty Township Nov. 20. Both the driver, Holly Pasinski, 28, of Olean, N.Y, and the passenger, Gina Paoletto, 21, of Olean, N.Y., were arrested, Pasinski possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and Paoletto, the passenger, for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Drug possession
Brad Benjamin, 37, of Rew, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after contact was made with him in a vehicle on Route 155, Eldred Township Nov. 20.
Theft by deception
A 53-year-old Eldred woman was the victim of theft by deception after she had $4,700 in Apple gift cards stolen. The investigation is on-going.
Accidental fire
A fire at 512 Interstate Parkway, Foster Township damaged a residence Nov. 20. The 51-year-old male victim was not injured and the fire was determined by the fire marshal to be accidental due to electrical failure. The residence was insured and the damage estimated at $200,000.
Criminal mischief
A 55-year-old male of Hazel Hurst was the victim of criminal mischief when someone slashed the tires of a 2018 Chevrolet at a residence on Main Street and Forest Avenue, Hamlin Township overnight Nov. 23. The investigation is ongoing.