This Saturday, Sept. 17, the Step Outdoors Tryathlon and 5K Trail Walk/Run will be at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 54 people had registered, including 13 who are doing all three legs of the tryathlon solo and 19 who are doing the 5K Trail Walk/Run only.
Six teams are entered in the tryathlon. They are: Agony of DE-Feet, Bowers Family, Campbell-Landaur, Dye-try-ing, Rock’em Sock’ems, and Triple Trouble.
Of the 54 entrants, 31 of them come from Tioga County communities – Lawrenceville, Mansfield, Middlebury Center, Wellsboro and Westfield.
Check-in time will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. this Saturday at the tent between the park’s bathhouse and concession stand.
The pre-race talk for all entrants, especially those participating for the first time, will be at 9:45 a.m. This is mandatory for all participants.
All walkers and runners, whether they are participating in the 5K only or all three legs of the tryathlon, will start at 10 a.m. at the same location and follow the same course.
The second leg of the triathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around the 1.75-mile course on Hills Creek Lake.
The final leg is the 8-mile biking course on dirt and hard top roads around the park.
The focus of the Step Outdoors TRYathlon is on trying rather than winning, on camaraderie rather than competition and on personal challenge rather than place of finish. That is the reason age and gender categories were eliminated in 2015.
For more information about the Tryathlon or 5K, visit www.stepoutdoors.org or contact Tim Morey by calling 570-724-8561 or emailing tmorey@pa.gov.