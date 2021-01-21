BLOSSBURG — The number of students with 10 or more absences increased significantly within the Southern Tioga School District, as did the number of failed classes, the school board learned during its Jan. 11 meeting.
Superintendent Sam Rotella compared the first 2020-21 trimester data with the first quarter of 2019-20. In Warren L. Miller, 53 students had 10 or more absences in this year’s first trimester compared to 11 during last year’s first quarter. North Penn-Liberty had 21 this year and five last year. North Penn-Mansfield had 57 this year compared to 43 last. Liberty had four this year and one last year. Blossburg remained about the same with 24 this year and 25 last.
Rotella said absences are tracked a little differently this year. Previously, students would be marked as “present” if they showed up to class. But with the hybrid learning model, students are only marked as “present” if they show up and engage in the class. The students are responsible for doing things each day and impact their attendance.
Failures have also increased. Using the same comparison method, the number of elementary failed courses grew to 27 this year, compared to five last year. Of those 27 students, 10 are remote learners. Junior/senior high school classes had 138 compared to 68. Of those 138, 24 are remote.
Rotella said the schools are contacting families when a student isn’t participating remotely to see why. Attendance is sent to the main office early in the day so it can be tracked easier throughout the day.
“Our numbers are escalated a little more than we’ve seen in the past, it’s also easy to focus on those students or those number of failures, but it’s also, I think, we’ve got a lot of people doing very well,” Rotella said.
For those who have connectivity issues that hamper attendance, Rotella said they’ve distributed MiFis and paper copies if necessary.
Board member Jim Nobles asked when a plan needs to be put together to assist these students who are struggling.
Rotella said teachers and administrators are extending themselves to reach families and students. Things that are lost with the remote/hybrid learning model that teachers and admins don’t have the opportunity to see the students in the mornings or during lunch to say they need to see them, participate more or check in with a teacher for more help.
Part of it, Rotella said, is that the student needs to be driven to log on and complete the assignments.
“I’m not sure that the number is as exasperated as it looks,” Rotella said.
On the other side, Rotella said the district is looking at its CARES Act funds and seeing what type of summer programming the district can offer to support students, especially in the 9-12 grades.