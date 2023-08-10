An impressive total of 15 Mansfield Mountaineer softball players were named to the 2022-23 Easton / National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II All-American Scholar-Athlete team.

To qualify for the award, a student-athlete must have achieved a 3.5, or higher, grade-point-average during the 2022-23 academic year.

Over 8,000 collegiate student-athletes captured Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 academic year.

Julia Meyer’s Post University (3.82) squad earned top honors in NCAA Division II. Middlebury College (Kelly Bevere) bested NCAA Division III with a 3.8767 GPA, the second overall GPA. Spring Arbor University (Deb Thompson) posted a 3.7641 GPA topping the NAIA, while Trinity Valley Community College (NJCAA DI), under the direction of Maria Winn-Ratliff, led all two-year institutions with a 3.794 GPA.

The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories. NCAA Division I led the way with 2,515 student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for 2022-23.

NCAA Division III followed with 2,369 and NCAA Division II with 1,790. Junior Colleges and NAIA came in with 944 and 666 student-athletes respectively.

Penn State Brandywine and the United States Naval Academy earned seven and six scholar-athlete nods in the Other Four-Year category.

The Mounties were also named All-Academic as a team, ranking 40th with a team GPA of 3.57.

Mansfield’s Individual Award Winners:

Madison Bailey

Anastasia Berardi

Morgan Berndt

Natalie Blackstone

Kylie Bornman

Melissa Demo

Gabrielle Drumm

Morgan Mesaris

Katelyn Mesch

Shannon Perlungher

Sarah Sherman

Kaelyn Watson

Lauren Watson

Emma Wonsick

Carly Wywoda

