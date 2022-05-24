Mansfield University saw 68 of its student-athletes receive President's or Dean's List honors for the 2022 spring semester.

Surpassing last spring semester's total of 55, the Mountaineers had 11 athletes achieve President's List and 57 earn Dean's List.

To be named to the President's List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester. The Dean's list sets the same time standard, but students must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.

Every program had representation on the list for the second consecutive semester.

Softball led the way with 11 representatives, followed by women's track and field with 10 and field hockey with nine.

A full list of the honored student-athletes is below.

President's List

Baseball: Josh Farina

Women's Basketball: Alivia Paeglow

Field Hockey: Morgan Berndt, Caitlin Keim

Sprint Football: Tim Banks

Softball: Morgan Berndt, Natalie Blackstone, Lacey O'Donnell, Hannah Swartz

Women's Soccer: Jordan Miller, Stephanie Moir

Dean's List

Baseball: Josh Colon, Nicholas Ficarro, Jacob Houtz, Logan Magdits, Luke Payne, Will Romano

Men's Basketball: Idris Ali, Cody Schneider, Graham Wooden, Scott Woodring

Women's Basketball: Kristen Fulford, Sydney Reed, Bella Skatell

Women's Cross Country: Shelby Alexander, Carri Claypool, Angie Colon, Carly Daniels, Anna Duncan, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan, Rochelle Myers

Men's Cross Country: Ben Chambers

Field Hockey: Carli Eberly, Alex Esterling, Riley Kleinfelter, August Lewis, Hannah Meyer, Ashtyn Price, Saramae Radel

Women's Track and Field: Madison Fox, Abigail Taylor, Shelby Alexander, Carri Claypool, Angie Colon, Carly Daniels, Anna Duncan, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan, Rochelle Myers

Sprint Football: Jacob Allison, Alex Dean, Brandon Dejesus, Marvens Ravix

Softball: Maddy Jean, Anastasia Berardi, Melissa Demo, Gabby Drumm, Danielle Goff, Morgan Mesaris, Lauren Watson

Men's Track and Field: Ben Chambers

Women's Soccer: Faith Cameron, Bailey Dockman, Kiara James, Grace Long, Madison Reinert, Emily Smith