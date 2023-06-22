The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to December 31, 2023.
Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. This online filing option makes it easy for the Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.
This extension comes as Governor Josh Sha- piro is calling for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget. Under the Governor’s proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000. Meanwhile, the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000. Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means the people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come.
Ultimately, the Governor’s proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate. At the same time, the Department of Revenue estimates that 86% of the 430,000 claimants who already qualify will see their rebates increase.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Currently, the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law.
If residents provide a phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, they will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when the claim posts to the department’s processing system and when your claim is approved.
The easiest way to check the status of a rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. Residents will need a Social Security number, claim year and date of birth.
Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information. It’s free to apply for a rebate, and free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.
Applicants must reapply for rebates annually. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022.