WAVERLY — The Northern Tier League held their annual media day to highlight area football teams on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and all three Tioga County teams were in attendance to discuss their upcoming season.
NP-Mansfield, Wellsboro and Cowanesque Valley all attended with their head coaches and some of their standout players to preview the upcoming year.
Wellsboro was represented by 11-year Head Coach Matt Hildebrand and senior four-year starter Hayes Campbell and, despite battling with lower numbers on the roster, was optimistic that the group they have will improve on their 2-8 mark from the 2023 season.
“One thing we’ve been struggling with in Wellsboro is our numbers,” Hildebrand said. “There’s a lot of other things you could be doing other than practicing every night. It takes a special person to play football, and there’s a lot of people that are willing to do what you have to do.”
With a young roster that boasts just one senior in Campbell, Wellsboro will look to their young core, who saw a lot of time on the field in 2022, to help turn the corner and bring Wellsboro football back to its previous success.
Also in attendance was second-year CV Head Coach Joe Leonard, who brought along his starting quarterback Graham Hess as well as offensive lineman Peter Wendell.
Leonard was very excited to be part of the NTL for his second season, and was elated for year two with the CV Indians and a much more experienced roster.
“It’s really great to be a part of this group,” Leonard said. “This is my second year coming down from New York, and I knew something about you guys, but I never coached against you. It’s really a tremendous league. Last year we were very young, we were like a glorified JV team. But we have everyone coming back.”
CV is coming off a winless season and will look to gain experience as a coaching staff and as a team to attempt to turn the corner and improve in 2023.
The final team in attendance during the event from Tioga County was the NP-Mansfield Tigers, with their third different head coach in the past three seasons in first-time Head Coach Jed Wright, who is no stranger to NTL football.
He played his days in Troy in high school as a quarterback under a few of the other coaches in attendance, and was accompanied by starting quarterback Karson Dominick and running back Ethan Dick.
“Personally, for me, it’s cool to be here,” Wright said of his first time at NTL Media Day as a coach. “For so many coaches, the goal this year is to get a little better with each practice. This has always been a super competitive league, and we think we can show off the strengths of this group.”
NP-Mansfield will look to improve on their 3-8 mark from 2023, which despite a down year in the regular season, qualified and competed in the 2022 District 4 playoffs.
For more on the area football teams, keep an eye out for the Tioga Publishing Fall Sports Preview coming in September.