There are still opportunities for people of all ages to participate in programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library this summer.
All Together Now Summer Reading is held on Tuesdays through July 25 from 10-11 a.m. (except July 4). Children ages 4-12 will work “All Together Now” while listening to stories, making crafts, playing games and learning new things. On June 27 at 10 a.m., Tanglewood Nature Center will visit the program with a variety of live animals to discuss friendship and caring for animals.
All participants of Summer Reading receive a prize and snack each week, as well as a free book of their choice at the last session.
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. An adult and teen community reading challenge will be held all summer at the library. Anybody from Tioga County is invited to sign up; all you need to do is track reading through Monday, Aug. 21. After 10 weeks, every member of the team with the highest average of books read per person will win a prize. Represent your municipality and read all summer. E-books and audio books do count.
Momentum Music Services will facilitate “Sign & Sing” for 0-5 year olds and their caregivers on Fridays from June 23 through July 28 at 11 a.m. “Sign & Sing” incorporates Baby American Sign Language into songs, movement and instrument play. All participants will receive a snack each week and a free book on the last day.
Our next Adult Craft Night and Kids Craft Night is Thursday, June 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. We will be working with air dry clay. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs, while children will create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff. All supplies will be included, as well as a snack.
“Gardening Together” for kids of all ages and their caregivers will be from 1:30-3 p.m. on June 26, July 24, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn gardening skills, growing vegetables from seedling to harvest. All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program.
“Passport to Adventure Camp,” for ages 5-12, will be held June 26–30 from 3-5 p.m. Participants will explore the world together through art, music, games, snacks and activities. Each participant will receive a free book.
Book Club will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 4 p.m. We will discuss Colleen Hoover’s novel “Verity.”
Don’t miss “Community Helpers Together” on Friday, July 7 from 12-2 p.m. Meet local emergency services workers, hear about how they help the community and check out their cool vehicles in the library’s parking lot.
For more information, call 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.