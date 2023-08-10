Brayden’s Trail of Strength is a race that has been run for the past 12 years in Wellsboro as part of the Northern PA Running Series — and saw another strong showing in this year’s iteration hosted by the Blackwell family.
The race is a special one in the NPARS and has been held to raise money for research regarding Brayden Blackwell and his unique condition.
“Money is raised and donated to the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society in Brayden Blackwell’s name, to continue to raise awareness for Ring18, a very rare Genetic Disorder that Brayden has,” Race Organizer Susan Blackwell and Brayden’s mother explained.
The event has been a mainstay in the community for many years, and this year saw a strong turnout of local runners compete in the event.
Though the race is usually run in the same fashion each year, the group needed to pivot slightly due to terrain conditions, and it offered a slightly different challenge to runners who have competed for years.
“This year the course was run in reverse because of trail conditions but it gave returning participants a new challenge,” Blackwell said.
The event raised $700 for the cause and had 24 different runners take on the course in reverse during the 2023 iteration of the event.
Michael Browne of Easton was able to reclaim his title and clocked in an event-best time of 51:46.
The top finisher for the female racers was Jody Zegestowski of Huntington, who finished with a time of 1:00.38.
The next race in the Northern PA Running Series is Brayden’s Benefit 5k to be held on September 23, 2023, at the annual Brayden’s Benefit: North of 80 Music Festival at the Stony Fork Creek Campground.
The full list of finishers is below.
1. Michael Browne, Easton, M42, 51:46
2. Maxwell Macias, Wellsboro, M15, 58:19
3. Jesse Gonder, North Wales NY, M31, 58:24
4. Jody Zegestowski, Huntington, F40, 1:00.38
5. Lauren Kosek, Wellsboro, F14, 1:05.47
6. Becky Guinnip, Cameron Mills, F51, 1:09.17
7. Joshua Allen, Addison NY, M51, 1:09.35
8. Michael Haraschak, Wellsboro, M49, 1:17.01
9. Jessica Troup, Marble, F43, 1:23.40
10. Lacy Browne, Easton, F40, 1:26.48
11. Gabrielle Sheddon, Troy, F32, 1:28.35
12. Leah Guinnip, Jasper, NY, F34, 1:30.09
13. Jennifer Terry, Jersey Shore, F44, 1:33.21
14. Shane Guinnip, Jasper, NY, M33, 1:35.21
15. John Dininny, Addison, NY, M64, 1:37.05
16. Heather Wolfe, Corning, NY, F44, 1:52.48
17. Kerry Elsasser, Mansfield, F53, 1:52.48
18. Chad Troup, Marble, M44, 2:05.09
19. Justyna Kelly, Campbell, NY, F26, 2:09.08
20. Parker Wolfe, Corning, NY, F19, 2:44.51
21. Barb Fiamingo, Mansfield, F56, 2:49.06
22 Danielle Haug, Wellsboro, F28, 2:51.31
23. Kenzie Spaulding, Corning, NY, F46, 2:54.30
24. Beverly Stocum, Wellsboro, F40, 3:02.21
25. Joseph Italo, Elmira, NY, M37, 3:02.22