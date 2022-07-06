First Heritage Federal Credit Union has announced it raised $11,390 for the Foodbank of the Southern Tier.
The funds were raised through its annual Drive Away Hunger campaign and resulted in 34,500 meals for the community. First Heritage donated $10 for every auto loan financed during April and May and also partnered with eleven local dealerships who gave a matching $10 contribution as well.
First Heritage Federal Credit Union partnered with the following local dealerships for its 2022 Drive Away Hunger fundraiser:
All Wheels Driven; Chilson-Wilcox; Elkland Chevrolet; Elm Chevrolet; Ferrario Auto Team; Fox Auto Group; Friendly’s Dodge Jeep; Hillside Motors; Maple City Dodge; Simmons-Rockwell and Snell Auto Sales.
“Giving back to our communities is so important to all of us at First Heritage and we really value the opportunity to partner with local dealerships to provide meals to those who need it most,” said First Heritage’s Assistant Vice President Marketing Lindsay Cuda.
First Heritage members who donated $10 to the Drive Away Hunger campaign received a .10% discount off their car loan rate. The funds raised from the Drive Away Hunger campaign will support the Food Bank’s efforts in the following ways:
$1 can provide 3 meals; $30 can provide 90 meals for one person.
According to officials with the Food Bank, this donation comes at such a critical time during the summer months. ”With the funds raised through the Drive Away Hunger campaign, we are able to provide over 34,000 meals to help us support children, seniors, families and single parents right here in the Southern Tier,” shared Katherine Strawser, Corporate Partnerships Manager with the Foodbank of the Southern Tier.
First Heritage originally launched Drive Away Hunger with the support of many local dealerships as a community-wide campaign to raise money for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Now in its fifth year, Drive Away Hunger continues to honor First Heritage’s commitment to make a positive impact in the communities in which it operates.
For more information on the Drive Away Hunger campaign, call First Heritage toll-free at (800)833-3338, or visit any First Heritage branch.
First Heritage Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered credit union that serves more than 43,000 members in a three-county region including Chemung and Steuben Counties in New York and Tioga County in Pennsylvania.