Workers with the flexibility to perform their jobs remotely could now do so during a live-and-work visit through the Wilds Are Working: A Remote Lifestyle Experience, launched in by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
Funded by Ben Franklin Technology Partners through the Appalachian Regional Commission, this project serves to address the issue of outmigration in rural areas and market PA Wilds communities as great places for remote workers to live and work.
Piloting in Bellefonte, this initiative will allow remote workers to live, work, volunteer and explore all that the rural area has to offer.
Applications will open later this summer for a similar remote work experience in Kane in September.
Bellefonte will host up to five remote workers and their partners and/or families (when applicable) in July. Expenses including accommodations, excursions and more, are covered as part of the experience and to inject more dollars locally into the region. Workers will receive a digital gift card, only redeemable at participating businesses within the Wilds region.
Individuals selected for the program will also have the opportunity to give back to that community through volunteering. Applicants will be matched with volunteers based on their skill sets or will be provided a host of volunteer opportunities available during their stay.
Applications can be submitted by April 30 at WildsAreWorking.com.