It is time to virtually double your internet speeds with Blue Ridge. Blue Ridge will be offering an up to 2 gig high speed internet package to both residential and commercial customers. The new package includes speeds up to 2000x40 Mbps for cable/HFC network customers and up to 2x2 gig symmetrical speeds for PON/fiber network customers.
“I am proud of our team and their continued efforts to innovate and introduce new products and faster speeds to our customers and the communities we serve. Our new 2 gig product is just the beginning; as we continue to build out our fiber network, our customers can be confident they are getting a fast, reliable internet connection using the latest technology at a competitive price,” said Mark Masenheimer, VP of Operations for Blue Ridge