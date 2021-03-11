C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced strategic organizational changes to align with its value-based, relationship model and the company’s ability to pursue continued growth in a fast-changing marketplace.
C&N President & CEO Brad Scovill said, “C&N has been on a multi-year journey to optimize our organization for the future. Our most recent expansions into York and southeastern Pennsylvania have created the need to adjust the company’s structure and align more closely with our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. These adjustments will create focus for our team and enable them to further strengthen relationships with our customers and communities.”
In pursuit of the company’s goal to drive substantial, profitable growth, the changes enhance the company’s ability to further our progress in existing regional markets while continuing to look for expansion opportunities. In addition, clarifying and maturing the regional structure will continue to empower those closest to each market to focus on nurturing relationships and implementing market plans. Finally, several new positions create professional development and career opportunities. C&N expects to fill open roles with as many current team members as possible by year-end.
Two of the new positions include a chief information officer to lead C&N in identifying and implementing the most effective and secure infrastructure, software applications and information systems to support business needs and a chief delivery officer, who will focus on advancing the company’s delivery channel strategy to meet current and future customers’ needs and expectations.
While some positions have yet to be filled, the current list of newly appointed officers includes:
- Hal Hoose, chief revenue officer
- , will oversee all revenue producing business units, including commercial lending, treasury management, the retail branch network, mortgage lending and C&N Wealth Management.
- Kelley Cwiklinski, director of commercial lending
- , will lead the commercial loan team across all markets.
- Cassie Brelo, director of retail operations
- , will lead and coordinate delivery of the customer experience throughout C&N’s branch network.
- Tom Rudy, chief delivery officer and region president for the north and northcentral regions
- , will take on a dual role, overseeing C&N’s delivery channel integration and payments capabilities, along with leading the north and northcentral region teams.
- Blair Rush, region president for the southeast
- , will lead the teams based in Chester and Bucks Counties.
- Chris Nardo, southeast region retail executive
- , will lead and coordinate the branch network in Chester and Bucks counties.
- Shelley D’Haene, chief digital channels and payments officer
- , will join Tom Rudy in the delivery group, taking a clearer focus on the digital, mobile and online capabilities and leading the coordination of the Client Care Center and our loan servicing and deposit operations teams to deliver a seamless customer experience.
- Brandy Allen, digital channel coordinator
- , will focus on advancing the Digital Channel Strategy.
Scovill added, “These adjustments place even more emphasis on our client-focused approach by enabling the Team to move faster for our customers and bringing our specialists together for improved collaboration. Furthermore, we are poised to connect best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for our customers and communities for many years to come.”C&N can be found at www.cnbankpa.com. The company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.