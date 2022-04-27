Citizens & Northern Corporation announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31.
On April 21, C&N’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on May 13 to shareholders of record as of May 2.
Net income was $6,895,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022 as compared to $7,308,000, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2021.
For more information, visit www.cnbankpa.com.