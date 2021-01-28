Citizens & Northern Corporation announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and annual periods ended Dec. 31, 2020.
On Jan. 21, C&N’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 12 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 1.
C&N’s acquisition of Covenant Financial, Inc. was completed July 1, 2020. Covenant was the parent company of Covenant Bank, a commercial bank which operated a community bank office in Bucks County and another in Chester County. Total purchase consideration was $63.3 million, including common stock with a fair value of $41.6 million and cash of $21.7 million. Holders of Covenant common stock prior to the consummation of the merger held approximately 12.9% of C&N’s common stock outstanding immediately following the merger.
In connection with the acquisition, C&N recorded goodwill of $24.1 million and a core deposit intangible asset of $3.1 million. Assets acquired included loans valued at $464.8 million, cash and due from banks of $97.8 million, bank-owned life insurance valued at $11.2 million and securities valued at $10.8 million. Liabilities assumed included deposits valued at $481.8 million, borrowings valued at $64.0 million and subordinated debt valued at $10.1 million. The assets purchased and liabilities assumed in the acquisition were recorded at their preliminary estimated fair values at the time of closing and may be adjusted for up to one year subsequent to the acquisition.
C&N incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses related to the Covenant transaction of $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, including expenses totaling $0.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020. Merger-related expenses totaled $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, including $3.8 million associated with the Monument transaction and $0.3 million associated with the Covenant transaction. Fourth quarter 2019 merger-related expenses totaled $0.3 million.
Net income was $0.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020, up from $0.18 in the third quarter 2020 and $0.40 in the fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, net income per diluted share was $1.30, down from $1.46 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Earnings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 were significantly impacted by the Covenant acquisition, including the effects of merger-related expenses described earlier. Further, interest income on loans acquired from Covenant, partially offset by interest expense on deposits, borrowings and subordinated debt assumed, contributed to growth in C&N’s net interest income, while costs associated with the expansion contributed to an increase in noninterest expenses. Results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 were significantly impacted by merger-related expenses and other effects of the Monument acquisition.
In the fourth quarter 2020, C&N incurred a pre-tax loss of $1.6 million on prepayment of long-term borrowings (Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances) with outstanding balances totaling $48.0 million. The borrowings included several advances maturing in 2022 through 2024 with a weighted-average interest rate of 1.77% and a weighted-average duration of 2.3 years. Management estimated the use of excess cash to prepay borrowings would generate an improvement in the net interest margin of approximately 0.11% in 2021 over previous internal projections, and that the loss would be recovered through higher future earnings in approximately two years.