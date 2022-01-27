Citizens & Northern Corporation announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and annual periods ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Brad Scovill, president and CEO, said “C&N delivered a strong fourth quarter performance and record net income for 2021 of $30.6 million. These results were supported by our relationship-based business model and recent acquisitions, as well as the government’s response to COVID-19 and subsequent economic rebound.”
Dividend declared
On Jan. 20, C&N’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 11 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 31.
Unaudited financial information
Net income was $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2021, down from $0.47 in the third quarter 2021 and up $0.03 from $0.43 in the fourth quarter 2020. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, net income per diluted share was $1.92, up from $1.30 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.