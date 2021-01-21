C&N (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC), the leading financial services company in the region, announced that Doris Merrick has been named to the C&N Wealth Management team as vice president and senior trust tax officer based in Wellsboro.
Merrick brings more than 29 years of experience and knowledge to the C&N Wealth Management team. Merrick is a licensed CPA in North Carolina, a licensed attorney in New Jersey and North Carolina and earned the designation of certified fiduciary and investment risk specialist from the Cannon Financial Institute.
Prior to joining C&N, she was a CPA at a firm in Madison, N.J., for nine years, and was also a trust and estates manager at Hemenway Trust Company. Her extensive professional experience also includes counsel at EA Goodman Law, tax director at Brinton Eaton Wealth Advisors, VP and trust officer at Valley National Bank, trust and estates administrator at Sonnenschein, Nath & Rosenthal, VP and trust officer at Fleet Bank and senior tax manager at KPMG, LLP.
In her role as senior trust tax officer, she will provide client-centered personal and fiduciary tax services. Merrick earned her BS in Accounting from Hunter College, her MBA in Taxation from New York University and her JD from the University of Maryland.
She is a member of the American Bar Association and State CPA Society. Merrick has held teaching positions at several accredited colleges and universities, including Guilford College, Salem College, the University of Baltimore and Johns Hopkins University. Merrick has been called upon to speak several times at the National Business Institute.
Merrick spends her free time as an organist at her local church, and volunteers at CASA in Morris County, N.J. Merrick lives with her husband, Bruce Yeatman, and has one adult son, Philip.