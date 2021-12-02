Citizens & Northern Corporation announced a partnership with Carefull, the first service built to organize and protect older adults’ daily finances, to provide their customers with Carefull’s safe money monitoring technology.
In becoming the financial caregiving partner to C&N, Carefull’s artificial intelligence platform will help C&N’s senior customers by analyzing checking, savings and credit card accounts for more than 30 issues that can affect older adults’ finances, such as late or missed payments, behavior change and mistakes, unusual banking activity, cash transfers and charitable contributions that unknowingly recur. Users of the technology—including older adults, select family members and caregivers who support them—can receive notifications if any fraud or issues are detected.
Through the partnership, C&N will help older customers maintain their financial independence while providing peace of mind to their “financial caregiver” loved ones. Going beyond typical banking, C&N’s Carefull service will also enable robust communication among family members who are involved in the financial safeguarding process.
Additionally, other trusted family members and financial professionals can be added to their “Circle” of support to collaborate within the Carefull service and resolve money issues together.
C&N President & CEO, Brad Scovill, said, “C&N is committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions and tools to help them navigate every stage of life. We believe that Carefull’s streamlined, easy-to-use platform will create a great deal of value for our senior customers and their caregivers alike.”
C&N customers can try the Carefull service for financial accounts and credit and identity monitoring at no additional charge for one full year, all as a benefit of being a C&N accountholder. Customers will also gain access to Carefull’s financial independence tools, advice and content (including Carefull’s weekly Take Care newsletter), the Financial Independence Guide, and the Financial Caregiving Roadmap.
C&N can be found online at cnbankpa.com. For more information visit www.GetCarefull.com.