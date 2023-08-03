Citizens & Northern Corporation announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30. C&N’s principal activity is community banking, and the largest subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank.
Highlights include:
- Second quarter 2023 net income of $6,043,000, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share. Net income for the six months ended June 30 of $12,296,000, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share.
- Total loans receivable increased $69.4 million, or 15.9% (annualized) at June 30 from March 31. Average loans receivable increased 14.4% (annualized) during the second quarter 2023 from the first quarter 2023. Average loans receivable were higher by 12.0% for the six months ended June 30 as compared to the first six months of 2022.
- Nonperforming loans totaled 0.77% of total loans at June 30, down from 0.81% at March 31 and 1.46% at Dec. 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets was 0.58% of total assets at June 30, down from 0.60% at March 31, 2023 and 1.04% at Dec. 31, 2022.
- Total deposits increased $94.1 million at June 30 from March 31, including an increase in brokered deposits of $55.5 million. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were higher by 8.1% (annualized) from March 31. Average total deposits increased 3.6% (annualized) during the second quarter 2023 from the first quarter 2023. Average total deposits were 0.4% lower for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the first six months of 2022.
- At June 30, estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits totaled 21.4% of the Bank’s total deposits. At June 30, available funding from these sources totaled 181.6% of uninsured deposits and 254.1% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
