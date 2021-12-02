C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced that Christina Moyer has received the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager designation.
Moyer, VP/compliance officer based in the Wellsboro administration building, has earned the right to use the CRCM designation, a high distinction in the bank compliance management profession.
The CRCM requires at least six years of experience as a compliance professional directing a bank compliance management program and passing a four-hour CRCM exam.
Moyer has more than 10 years of experience in bank compliance and 18 years in banking.
During her professional career she also held the positions of assistant compliance officer and IRA administrator and CD specialist at C&N.
She resides in Nelson with her two children, Ian and Alex, and her husband James.
C&N can be found online at cnbankpa.com.