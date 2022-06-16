Citizens Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank, announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved uplisting the company’s common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
The company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of the market on June 3 under the Company’s current ticker symbol “CZFS.” Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.
“Uplisting to Nasdaq represents a significant milestone that builds on our demonstrated growth,” said Randall Black, chief executive officer of the company.
"In addition to raising our overall profile, we anticipate the uplisting will improve the liquidity of our stock, provide us with better access to capital and improved means to use our stock as acquisition considerations, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. I think it’s very fitting that this milestone coincides with our 150th year anniversary and the achievement of several financial milestones in 2021.”
In 2021, the company reached $2.1 billion in assets, record Deposits of $1.8 billion, record net income of $29.1 million, and record earnings per share of $7.38 as compared to $6.53 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Return on average equity and return on average assets remained strong at 14.26% and 1.45% respectively.