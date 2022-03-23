Darrow's U-Haul

Darrow’s Motor Co. in Wellsboro has become a U-Haul dealer.

U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania announced that Darrow’s Motor Company signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Wellsboro community.

Darrow’s Motor Company at 10251 Route 6 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

