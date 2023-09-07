Dollar General is excited to announce that its store at 16074 Route 287 in Tioga is now open.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Tioga location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
DG strives to be a good neighbor by demonstrating unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Tioga store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The Tioga store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.