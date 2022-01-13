First Citizens Community Bank recently donated $350,000 to 47 educational enrichment programs across the state of Pennsylvania through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
For many years, FCCB has supported the EITC program, which provides tuition assistance and also funds innovative programs in the classroom and after school. FCCB’s donations cover scholarship opportunities, theatre education, a travelling math lab, a travelling agricultural science lab, counseling and addiction prevention for children, classroom grants for teachers, and more.
“Giving back to the communities we serve is something we support wholeheartedly at FCCB, because we believe it is part of our mission as a Community Bank,” said Randall E. Black, president and CEO. “The EITC program allows us to invest in curriculums that empower children, which supports the promise of a brighter future in our neighborhoods.”
One of the largest donations was $116,000 to the BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 Educational Enhancement Foundation, an agency that assists school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties. The donation will be distributed amongst 12 school districts.
Other organizations on the receiving end of the donations included various educational foundations, libraries, and community organizations across Pennsylvania.
